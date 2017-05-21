NKY organization hosts 'Angel Drive' to help foster children

A local organization is hoping to help foster children transition as they head into new homes.

The Foster Adoptive Parent Association of Northern Kentucky, or FAPA of Northern KY, held an "Angel Drive" Sunday afternoon in Campbell County to collect donations.

"This is just a way to show that our community does care for them and their outcome in life," Kate Morgan, President of FAPA, said.

The organization collected donations for "Angel Bags" that will be given to children of all ages who are moving into new foster homes in eight Northern Kentucky counties.

"Diapers, wipes, toiletries for the older ones, toys, usually try to provide a new outfit, change of clothes in there for them," Morgan said.

Morgan said that most of the kids do not have anything with them when they are placed into a home.

"So [now] when they come into care, they have something they can call their own," Morgan said.

FAPA collected quite a bit of supplies Sunday thanks to generous donors, including a Girl Scout troop. Morgan said the goal is to make children comfortable during what can be a difficult change.

"It's a way to make them see that people do care about them, that people want to help, that their foster parents are there to love and care for them," Morgan said.

Anyone who is interested in helping FAPA or making a donation can contact the organization via the FAPA Facebook page.

