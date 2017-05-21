Child shot in Russell neighborhood dies

A juvenile was reportedly shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A juvenile was shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St. Sunday night. We've now learned that child has died as a result of his injuries.

The call came in at 8:19 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

Once emergency crews got on scene, they found an seven-year-old boy had been shot in the upper region of the body.

LMPD is investigating this case, and currently have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

