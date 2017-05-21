Juvenile reportedly shot in Russell neighborhood

A juvenile was reportedly shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A juvenile was reportedly shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St.

The call came in at 8:19 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

EMS did transport the victim, but no information is known about their condition.

