Juvenile shot in Russell neighborhood

Juvenile shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A juvenile was shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St.

The call came in at 8:19 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

EMS did transport the victim, but no information is known about their condition.

