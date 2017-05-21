Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

A bullet hole is visible in a window of the boy's house on W. Madison Street. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

The boy was shot in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 7-year-old boy eating a snack at his kitchen table and playing with an iPad before going to bed was hit by a stray bullet and killed Sunday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

The boy's mother identified him as Dequante Hobbs.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. A stray bullet went through a window at the Dequante's home and hit him in the upper part of his body. He was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"If this doesn't wake anybody up, I don't know what will," McKinley said in relation to the city's growing crime problem.

The boy's mother and grandmother also were inside the house when the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Homicide detectives were up all night investigating, McKinley said. So far, no one is in custody.

The child's mother, Micheshia Norment, said her son attended Wellington Elementary School and loved pizza. Norment said she planned to take Dequante to Kings Island near Cincinnati when school was out for the summer.

Anyone with information about this case should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

