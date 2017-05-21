List of winners in top categories at Billboard Music Awards

Drake will walk into the 2017 Billboard Music Awards already a winner after earning 10 early awards Sunday morning.

The Latest: Cher delivers homage to her best looks, songs

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Julia Michaels performs "Issues" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

By The Associated Press

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- Top artist: Drake.

- Top Hot 100 song: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

- Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, "Views."

- Top female artist: Beyonce.

- Top male artist: Drake.

- Top new artist: Zayn.

- Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

- Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

- Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

- Top rap artist: Drake.

- Top country artist: Blake Shelton.

- Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

- Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

- Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

- Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

- Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

- Top social artist: BTS.

- Top touring artist: Beyonce.

- Chart achievement award: twenty one pilots.

- Icon award: Cher.

Online: http://www.billboard.com/

This story has been corrected to show twenty one pilots won the chart achievement award.

