Cards Turn Attention to ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Second ranked U of L baseball was hoping to find some kind of momentum heading into the A-C-C Tournament, but rain last night canceled their final game of the season...meaning senior festivities were held in the locker room. The Cards head into the post season having lost three straight...their longest losing streak of the year. Head coach, Dan McDonnell said his team is putting the regular season in the rear view mirror. "No matter what your resume is, and all the great things you did this year, it all comes down to playing good baseball, and we're focused on playing good baseball in the ACC Tournament," said McDonnell.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

