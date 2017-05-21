UK Softball Advances to Super Regional

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Flying under the radar is the success of U-K softball coach, Rachel Lawson. Before she got there, the team had never made the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, they were looking to making it to the super regional for the fourth time in five years hosting Illinois. Top first, already leading 1-0 when Alex Martens drills a shot to center, her fourth homer of the year. Kentucky wins 4-2, and once again, the Cats are headed back to the Super Regional. " For the most part, we were just awesome on defense again. So, I was really proud of us for being able to play our game today in the championship game of a regional. It means a lot to the program," said Lawson.



