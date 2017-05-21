Fundraiser held for baby with rare syndrome

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fundraiser was held Sunday for a baby with a rare syndrome.

Baby Oakley is the child of Allison Schweitzer, she's an EMT at Louisville Metro EMS. Oakley is one of only two people in the world with "Med 12 Associated Syndrome."

After undergoing brain surgery, he's having a hard time keeping up. So, Schweitzer took off work to take care of him.

"Obviously like, not the type of person to ask for help but you kind of get to a point where sometimes you have to do what you have to do for your child and for his well being," Schweitzer said. "Everybody's support today is overwhelming, it's amazing."

You can find out how to help the family here.

