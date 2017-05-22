Hebron firefighter hurt at fire station, hospitalized

A Hebron firefighter was hurt at a fire station and hospitalized Sunday night, fire officials announced overnight.

The incident occurred at Hebron Fire Station No. 1, 3120 N. Bend Rd.,they said in a prepared statement.

"He has been transported to the hospital for treatment and further evaluation," the statement reads.

"At this time the incident is under investigation, as more information becomes available we will update the media."

Boone County dispatchers confirm Air Care responded to St. Elizabeth in Florence to pick up a "burn" victim and fly him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center at 8:21 p.m. Sunday.

They said Hebron fire officials did not share further details with them.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.