Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500

Dixon takes 3rd Indy pole with fastest speeds in 21 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scott Dixon had the fastest lap and the fastest four-lap qualifying average in 21 years Sunday to win his third Indianapolis 500 pole.

The New Zealander finished with a qualifying speed of 232.164 mph, the best since Arie Luyendyk's track record of 236.986 in 1996. Dixon's first lap of 232.595 also was the fastest since Luyendyk's record lap of 237.498 in 1996.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Ed Carpenter, a two-time pole winner who finished second at 231.664. Defending race champion Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport will start on the outside of Row 1 after going 231.487.

Rookie Fernando Alonso will start fifth in his first oval race next Sunday. The two-time Formula One champion averaged 231.200.

Will Power was Team Penske's top qualifier on the 2 1/2-mile oval. He'll start ninth.

INDY 500-ALONSO

After making run at Indy 500 pole, Alonso to start 5th

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will start fifth in his Indianapolis 500 debut next weekend.

He finished with a four-lap average of 231.300 mph in qualifying Sunday - after making an engine change.

The Spaniard was the first driver to top 231 on all four laps. It's the first time he's competed on an oval.

A few minutes later, Andretti Autosport teammate Alexander Rossi bumped him off the pole with a run of 231.487. Rossi is the defending race winner and will start third. Scott Dixon took the pole at 232.164.

The last rookie to win the Indy pole was Teo Fabi in 1983. Tony Stewart started from the pole as a rookie in 1996 after Scott Brayton, the pole-winner, was killed in a practice crash.

INDY 500-BOURDAIS CRASH

Bourdais recovering from pelvis surgery after barrier crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais is recovering from pelvis surgery after his car slammed into a barrier.

Series medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows says he met with Bourdais on Sunday and the French driver was "doing even better than I expected."

Bourdais was injured during Saturday's qualifying. His car wiggled going through the second turn and when the four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct the car, it slid up the track and slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier. The No. 18 car flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. He had surgery Saturday night.

Team owner Dale Coyne has not announced a replacement for next Sunday's race.

DIV-US WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

3 Olympic divers qualify for US world championship team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Olympic divers Michael Hixon, Steele Johnson and Jessica Parratto qualified for the U.S. world championship team Sunday.

Hixon and Johnson qualified by taking the top two spots in the men's 3-meter event. Parratto landed a spot in the women's 10-meter by winning the event. All three already qualified in other events.

The other divers who made the team Sunday were Delaney Schnell in the women's 10-meter, David Dinsmore and Jordan Windle in the men's 10-meter and Brooke Schultz and Krysta Palmer in the women's 3-meter.

Parratto beat Schnell by 39.65 points. Hixon edged Johnson by 3.55 points. Schultz defeated Palmer by 48.7 points. And Dinsmore held on for a 13.75-point win over Windle.

The 17-member American team will compete July 14-22 in Budapest, Hungary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.