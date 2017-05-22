Massachusetts school backs off ban of hair braid extensions

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts charter school that came under fire for what some students and parents considered a racist policy of banning hair braid extensions has suspended the rule.
The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden backed off the provision in its hair/makeup rules after trustees met Sunday.
The decision follows a state attorney general letter to the school, saying the policy was illegal because it singles out students of color.
The American Civil Liberties Union had also filed a complaint against the school with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, saying the rule is discriminatory.
The issue came to light when the parents of twin 15-year-old black girls said their daughters were punished for wearing extensions, while white students hadn't been punished for violations of hairstyle regulations.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
During his meeting with Russian officials last week, President Donald Trump said the recently-fired FBI director was a "nut job" and that his ouster relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a report in the New York Times.More >>
During his meeting with Russian officials last week, President Donald Trump said the recently-fired FBI director was a "nut job" and that his ouster relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a report in the New York Times.More >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>