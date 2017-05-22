The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse for jury selection

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A crucial phase of Cosby's sex assault trial starts Mo...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on jury selection in Bill Cosby's sex assault case (all times local):

8 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse where jury selection in his sex assault case is getting underway.

Cosby emerged from an SUV at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 8 a.m. Monday. Wearing sunglasses and a tan sport coat, he held the arm of an assistant with one hand and held a cane in the other.

He didn't respond to reporters shouting questions at him. His assistant says he has no comment.

Lawyers hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates in Pittsburgh willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home.

The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors when the trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

___

12:10 a.m.

Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles (482 kilometers) from home.

The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors when the trial begins June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. Jurors are being chosen in Pittsburgh starting Monday. The case is expected to last about two weeks.

Trial consultant Howard Varinsky says people often are too eager to serve on juries in celebrity trials. He expects consultants to ponder every "micro-expression" they make as lawyers examine their race, age, gender, occupation and interests.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

