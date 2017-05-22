The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse for jury selection

Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
Texas lawmakers have revived a version of a transgender "bathroom bill" like one in North Carolina that sparked a national backlash, but the Texas law would apply only to public schools and not all bathrooms.More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
During his meeting with Russian officials last week, President Donald Trump said the recently-fired FBI director was a "nut job" and that his ouster relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a report in the New York Times.More >>
During his meeting with Russian officials last week, President Donald Trump said the recently-fired FBI director was a "nut job" and that his ouster relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a report in the New York Times.More >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>