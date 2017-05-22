Arrest made in double shooting at White Castle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest was made Saturday in a double shooting that happened nearly one year ago at a Louisville fast food restaurant.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

According to his arrest warrant, Devyn Campbell, then 21, fired a handgun twice while robbing two people June 11, 2016 at the White Castle on National Turnpike. Police said Campbell demanded both cash and money from the victims. When they refused to comply, Campbell allegedly shot both of them during a physical altercation.

Police said Campbell got away on foot. The victims called police. They told investigators they knew their assailant.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Child dies after shooting in Russell neighborhood

+ Fire kills parents, 2 children in Lexington

+ Fundraiser held for baby with rare syndrome

Campbell is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. He also faces a number of other charges, including several drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.