Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) - A suburban Minneapolis police department has good news for the person who donated dozens of plastic baggies of marijuana along with their kid's old clothes: It's safe and sound and ready to be picked up at the station.
The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2q2xUtJ ) that the Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.
Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.
Police say the there is more than 100 grams of marijuana divided up in the little bags.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
