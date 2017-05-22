Authentic or synthetic? Man-made trout stream a splashing success

JAMESTOWN, KY (WAVE) - It's tough to top a spring afternoon of catching and releasing trout on a beautiful, natural stream cutting through country where Daniel Boone once lived off the land.

One thing money can't buy is a re-creation of this recreation.

Until now.

Tucked into the tailwaters below Lake Cumberland near Jamestown is a public, man-made trout stream billed as the first of its kind in the United States.

That's right, it’s literally man-made:

50 million pounds of hauled-in rock

6,000 planted trees

18 million gallons of water from the Wolf Creek Fish Hatchery feeding it every day

200 yards of step pools built to help trout climb the 30-foot elevation d rop from the stream to the river

It must be working. Every place we stopped to take pictures, schools of trout were non-stop jumping in Hatchery Creek.

The cost of building a one-mile creek - $2.1 million. That's $363. per foot.

It's been open to fish and fishermen one year.

"It's just more of an intimate experience," fisherman Jake Maus said. "Because the stream isn't much wider than a one-lane road and you can really see the pools and rocks and cover and strategically fish.”

Kentucky has one of the most expansive stream systems in the nation. There are more than 90,000 miles of streams in the state. So why would they spend millions to manufacture another one?

"The water in the old stream was causing a great deal of erosion and damage and putting a lot of sediment in the Cumberland River,” project leader James Gray said. He said the river was being ruined by the way Hatchery Creek was before they built a new one.

And, he said every trout caught in Kentucky is a stocked trout. There is zero natural reproduction here because stream levels and water temperatures fluctuate wildly. So, Hatchery Creek is an attempt to kick start natural reproduction.

"This is the only place in Kentucky you're going to find a trout stream like this that has consistent flow and temperature year round,” Gray said.

Gray said the millions spent don't come from the state general fund or fishing license sales. It's mitigation money - fees and fines paid to government when someone alters streams or wetlands.

People catching fish at the man-made stream don't care what the price tag was.

"This is a good sized fish, yeah,” Maus said as he battled a 15-inch trout to the net. “If I'm catching fish, I instantly forget that it's man-made."

