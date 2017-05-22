TN man charged in connection to 3 thefts in Murray, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TN man charged in connection to 3 thefts in Murray, KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man from Cordova, Tennessee is behind bars, accused of receiving stolen property from three different homes in Murray, Kentucky.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt with the Murray Police Department, officers learned that Eric Lipsey, 23, had two Xbox One's and two televisions. The items had reportedly been stolen from three different homes in Murray.

Lipsey faces three counts of receiving stolen property under $500 and one count of receiving stolen property over $500.

He was arrested on May 21 and remains in the Calloway County Jail.

