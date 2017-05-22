Benton, KY man sentenced in identity fraud case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Benton, KY man sentenced in identity fraud case

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Marshall County, Kentucky man has been sentenced to more than four years behind bars after pleading guilty to bank and identity fraud.

Corey Thorson, 41, of Benton, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to all charges in a six-count indictment on January 12 before Judge Russell. He was sentenced on Friday, May 19 to 51 months in prison followed by a three-year period of supervised release. He must also pay $109,064.94 in restitution for committing bank fraud and identity fraud. Thorson remains in federal custody.

Between May 2013, and December 2014, Thorson was employed at State Farm Insurance Agency. During his employment with State Farm, Thorson had access to the personal information of his clients. Using their personal information, he was able to apply for and receive numerous automobile loans under his clients’ names. Thorson used their names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and forged his clients’ signatures on the loan documents. He was able to influence State Farm Bank to approve the loans.

Thorson knew he did not have authority to apply for or obtain these loans, but did so anyways with the intent to defraud State Farm Bank.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nute A. Bonner, and was investigated by the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the Kentucky State Police.

