Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in NKY shooting

Covington police are searching for a Cincinnati man who may be connected to a shooting last week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Anthony Powell, also known as Mikey Howard, for the charge of assault. He should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," police said.

Powell is believed to have been involved in a shooting that took place in the 500 block of Patton Street on Friday, May 19.

Responding officers found the victim, identified as 35-year-old Robert Evans, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Medical Center. His condition remains unknown.

Police have already arrested Larry Dyer in connection to the shooting. He's charged with complicity to assault and is currently being held at the Kenton County Jail.

No word as to what led up to the shooting.

