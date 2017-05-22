1 dead, 2 hurt in Fairdale crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 dead, 2 hurt in Fairdale crash

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A vehicle involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch off the roadway. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News) A vehicle involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch off the roadway. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has died after a crash in the Fairdale area.

The crash happened at Outer Loop and National Turnpike at 12:17 p.m.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ 'Kentucky Kid' Nicky Hayden dies after bike crash injuries
Police: Boy, 7, was eating snack at table when fatally shot
Arrest made in double shooting at White Castle

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said an SUV crossed the center line and struck an Oldsmobile carrying two people. 

The driver of the Oldsmobile was killed in the crash, Mitchell said. A passenger in the Oldsmobile and the driver of the SUV have been taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell said the LMPD traffic unit is handling the crash investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:57:38 GMT

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly