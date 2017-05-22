Deadly crash in Fairdale

A vehicle involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch off the roadway. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the Fairdale area.

The crash happened at Outer Loop and National Turnpike.

At least one person has died. An LMPD spokesperson is heading to the scene to provide additional information.

This story will be updated.

