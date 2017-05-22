UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Fairdale crash

A vehicle involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch off the roadway. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has died after a crash in the Fairdale area.

The crash happened at Outer Loop and National Turnpike at 12:17 p.m.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said an SUV crossed the center line and struck an Oldsmobile carrying two people.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was killed in the crash, Mitchell said. A passenger in the Oldsmobile and the driver of the SUV have been taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell said the LMPD traffic unit is handling the crash investigation.

