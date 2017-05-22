SWAT responds to home in Hillview; area on lock down

A number of other police vehicles responded to the scene. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

Spring House Lane is in the Tanyard Springs subdivision. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The situation unfolded on Spring House Lane. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - At least part of a Bullitt County subdivision has been locked down while a SWAT team conduct an investigation.

A MetroSafe supervisor said officers are working a situation on Spring House Lane in the Tanyard Springs subdivision in Hillview.

No other information is immediately available.

We will update this story as new details are received.

