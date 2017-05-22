SWAT situation in Hillview ends, no shots fired

A number of other police vehicles responded to the scene. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - A response by police that shut down part of a Bullitt County subdivision has been ended.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

The Louisville Metro Police SWAT team was called to assist at a situation on Spring House Lane in the Tanyard Springs subdivision in Hillview. According to Hillview police, a domestic incident at the home led officers to believe that one of the parties might have weapons inside.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 7-year-old victim of deadly shooting ID'd

+ Fire kills parents, 2 children in Lexington

+ Arrest made in double shooting at White Castle

The person inside eventually surrendered. No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.