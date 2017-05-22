Salem Middle School cleans up after storm

SALEM, IN (WAVE) – Extreme flooding took over Salem on Friday night. The storms caused severe damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.

One of the places that saw the most damage was Salem Middle School. Classes were canceled on Monday morning. With three days left in the school year, school leaders are gearing up for a long-term cleanup plan.

At one point over the weekend, the entire basement of Salem Middle was submerged and the water was nearly ground-level. The basement was predominantly occupied by an IT lab, but is now reduced to a wet basement.

Tech teacher Don Burton spent 11 years in that IT lab teaching his students.

“These were actually computer stations that were over here on student tables,” Burton said, pointing to several computers lined up against the wall. They looked waterlogged and were plastered with grass and caked with mud.

“Probably 15 feet of water was down here at one time," Burton explained. "It came through the back door area. Once the garage door collapsed, it became like a tidal wave.”

That tidal wave of rain water swept everything in its path. Dehumidifiers are set up in several places around the basement to drain some of the moisture. It’s an odd sight to see a computer mouse hanging from the ceiling, along with homework assignments sitting on windowsills, sopping wet.

For Burton, it was his home away from home for more than a decade.

“My teacher’s desk was over in that corner, but it was sitting around here somewhere when I first got down here,” Burton said, pointing at the middle of the room at least 5 feet away from where the desk would have normally sat.

Salem had seen floods but none like this. Salem Middle School Principal Ray Oppel said circumstances weren’t too good this time around.

"The retaining wall broke in the northwest corner,” Oppel explained. “It may not have made a difference anyway, because the water was coming so quickly.”

Oppel estimates the damage to be more than $100,000. Dollars aside, for the teacher who spent more than a decade down in that basement, the sentimental loss outweighs the material.

“Trying to find stuff with a flashlight and I found some things, that’s when it hit me, ‘wow, this is real',” Burton said.

They are hoping to have the basement functional again by the next school year.

Oppel recently announced his retirement from the school, but said he hopes for the best for the school.

Salem Middle School will be resuming its regular schedule on Tuesday, May 23rd.

