Children find loaded gun, 1 killed when it fires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 12-year-old is dead after being shot by another child who was handing a gun they thought was a toy.

The shooting happened on May 20 around 6 p.m. at a home on Busy Baker Road in Green County. Kentucky State Police said the children were in the basement of the home when the shot was fired. KSP said the two children believed they were playing with a toy gun.

The wounded child was taken to Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg and later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by the KSP Columbia post.

