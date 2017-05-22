TONIGHT AT 11: Pregnant and Using - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TONIGHT AT 11: Pregnant and Using

By Julian Glover, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heroin-opioid crisis in Kentucky and Southern Indiana has hit epidemic level, so much so that pregnant women are using.

Tonight on WAVE 3 News at 11 hear from a mother who used heroin and other prescription opioid drugs while pregnant. 

The expectant mother you'll hear from is just one of hundreds of women who are using deadly drugs while a precious life grows inside them. Our exclusive WAVE 3 news investigation revealed an estimated 3% of babies born in the Bluegrass State in 2016 were born addicted. 

So what would drive a mom to do this? 

>> RELATED: A Mother's Last Hope: Program offers help to heroin epidemic's youngest victims

Hear the answer yourself and learn about what's being done to fix the problem right here in our community. 

There is help out there. We'll tell you how to find it.

Tune in to our WAVE 3 News Exclusive investigation: Pregnant and Using, which it airs tonight on WAVE 3 News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • TONIGHT AT 11: Pregnant and Using

    TONIGHT AT 11: Pregnant and Using

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:02:54 GMT
    (Source: WAVE 3 News)(Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The expectant mother you'll hear from is just one of hundreds of women who are using deadly drugs while a precious life grows inside them.

    More >>

    The expectant mother you'll hear from is just one of hundreds of women who are using deadly drugs while a precious life grows inside them.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly