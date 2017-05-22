Daviess Co. man in critical condition after crashing wind glider - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. man in critical condition after crashing wind glider

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Daviess County man is in the hospital in critical condition after his wind glider crashed this weekend.

Sheriff's deputies say 40-year-old Thomas Smith, from Philpot, clipped a power line while flying around 9 p.m. Sunday. His wind glider crashed into a field on Jack Hinton Road. 

Smith was taken to Owensboro Health and then flown to a hospital in Louisville where he is in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:03:30 GMT

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly