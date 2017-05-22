Bellarmine basketball adds EKU transfer Chitty

Bellarmine men's basketball adds EKU transfer Parker Chitty

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Davenport announced today that point guard Parker Chitty would be transferring to Bellarmine for the 2017-18 season.

The 6-2 Chitty spent last season as a true freshman at Eastern Kentucky University after a stellar career at Columbus (IN) East High School, where his father, Brent, was the head coach. Chitty, who holds the single season and career assists records at Columbus East, was named The Republic’s Player of the Year and was also chosen as a member of the Indiana All-Stars and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior Supreme 15 team after his senior season.

Additional high school accolades for Chitty include being a first team All-Hoosier Hills Conference selection as a junior and a member of the 2015 Indiana Junior All-Stars, who defeated the Indiana Senior All-Stars in the summer of 2015.

“Parker comes to us from a tremendous basketball background that plays and teaches the game the way we believe the game should be played,” Davenport said. “He is a very poised athlete on and off the floor. I am very impressed with his preparation to excel for us.

“Playing hard and having great work ethic are talents, and Parker excels in these two very important areas,” Davenport said. “He is a true student of the game who has been blessed with the ability to play the game at a high level. Everyone associated with our program is thrilled that Parker Chitty is a Knight!”

Chitty will be immediately eligible and will have three more years to play.

“I saw the experience at Bellarmine being, overall, a better fit,” Chitty said on his decision to transfer. “I really like the way Coach Davenport’s teams play, and I know I can thrive in that system.”

Chitty becomes the third newcomer to the Bellarmine men’s basketball program. C.J. Fleming of Cincinnati’s LaSalle High School and Sean McNeil of Cooper High in northern Kentucky both signed national letters-of-intent in the fall signing period.

Bellarmine finished the 2016-17 season with a 32-4 record and made its fourth appearance in the NCAA Division II final four in the past seven years. The 2017 Knights also won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship and the NCAA Midwest Regional.

Official release from Bellarmine sports information