LMPD SWAT called to Middletown area incident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team has been called to an incident about a man with a gun outside of a gun shop in Eastern Louisville Metro.

MetroSafe says the run was reported in the 300 block of N. English Station Road at 3:10 p.m. near the Point Blank Range and Gunshop.

Traffic is being diverted at Shelbyville Road and N. English Station Road. Exits from the shopping areas containing Walmart and Target are also being blocked. Traffic on Aiken Road is also affected.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.