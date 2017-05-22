LMPD SWAT called to Middletown area incident - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD SWAT called to Middletown area incident

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team has been called to an incident about a man with a gun outside of a gun shop in Eastern Louisville Metro.

MetroSafe says the run was reported in the 300 block of N. English Station Road at 3:10 p.m. near the Point Blank Range and Gunshop.

Traffic is being diverted at Shelbyville Road and N. English Station Road. Exits from the shopping areas containing Walmart and Target are also being blocked. Traffic on Aiken Road is also affected.

This story will be updated.

