UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The man with the gun (in the blue shirt) had his hands up after surrendering to police.(Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) The man with the gun (in the blue shirt) had his hands up after surrendering to police.(Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An incident in Middletown that led to the callout of the Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team has ended with the surrender of a man and no shots fired.

MetroSafe says the run was reported in the 300 block of N. English Station Road at 3:10 p.m. near the Point Blank Range and Gunshop. The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

Air 3 was overhead as he surrendered to police around 3:45 p.m.  

The incident occurred near the Walmart and Target stores in Middletown. The incident caused LMPD to divert traffic into the shopping areas and along N. English Station Road. Most of the roads have been reopened.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:03:30 GMT

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>

    The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly