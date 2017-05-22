UPDATE: Middletown SWAT incident ends peacefully

The man with the gun (in the blue shirt) had his hands up after surrendering to police.(Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An incident in Middletown that led to the callout of the Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT team has ended with the surrender of a man and no shots fired.

MetroSafe says the run was reported in the 300 block of N. English Station Road at 3:10 p.m. near the Point Blank Range and Gunshop. The man was reported to be outside the business holding a gun to his head.

Air 3 was overhead as he surrendered to police around 3:45 p.m.

The incident occurred near the Walmart and Target stores in Middletown. The incident caused LMPD to divert traffic into the shopping areas and along N. English Station Road. Most of the roads have been reopened.

