Valley High School student hit on Dixie Highway

A Valley High School student was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager was hit by a car in front of Valley High School as school was letting out on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the school at 2:23 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old who had been hit. He was awake and alert but had facial injuries, according to MetroSafe. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

A JCPS spokesperson confirmed the teen is a senior at VHS.

He was trying to cross Dixie Highway to catch a TARC bus at the bus stop across from the school, JCPS said.

WAVE 3 News learned there is no crossing guard for students who ride TARC.

