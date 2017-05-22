Residents, business owners pick up the pieces left by tornado in Madison

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A confirmed EF1 tornado left quite the mess in Madison on Saturday.

The two hardest hit places were a bowling alley and furniture store, but the high winds didn’t stop there.

Business owners at a shopping center off Highway 62 spent much of the weekend surveying damage, cleaning up what they could and trying to figure out what to do next.

“I had no idea it was going to be like this,” foreman Todd Wiseman said.

Wiseman is part of the Louis and Sons Construction team, which is now tasked with cleaning up the mess. The roof of Ten Pin Alley was shredded by nearly 100 mph winds.

“We’re going to get it piece by piece built back,” Wiseman said.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage Sunday and determined an EF1 tornado touched down.

Next to the bowling alley, inside furniture store Home Again, the high winds took out portions of the roof, leaving both buildings exposed to the rain that followed.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you an estimate,” Wiseman said. “It’s devastating. The bowling alley is under water, it’s flooded, so I believe it’s probably a big loss.”

Less than five miles away on Paper Mill Road, trees were snapped like twigs. There’s not much left of a camper John and Vicki Wehner had up for sale.

“The camper can be replaced," Vicki Wehner said. "The trees, it’s kind of sad because we planted those 16 years ago when the kids were little, so that’s kind of the sad part. But again, everything can be replaced."

Along the river on Saturday, the RiverRoots music festival was evacuated just after 7 p.m.. The headlining act was moved to an indoor location.

Many were thankful for a calm Monday to pick up what was left behind in a matter of seconds.

“We’ll just clean it all up and we’ll go from there,” John Wehner said.

More than 1500 people lost power during the height of Saturday’s storm. All are grateful that nobody was hurt.

