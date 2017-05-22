Some Madisonville firefighters taking course to become EMT

While most of Madisonville's firefighters already double as EMTs, the chief is trying to certify his entire staff.

We are told around 60 percent of the firefighters already have EMT certification Those who are not certified EMTs would have to go through a six-month course that comes out of the department's annual budget.

Chief Ray Wyatt tells us he has had this idea in his head for a while.

"I myself have been an EMT for almost 20 years just the fire department in that area, is ongoing for all fire departments across the nation," explained Chief Wyatt.

Once a firefighter gets certified they have to stay certified with tests every two months. We're told that there is at least one firefighter with EMT training in every fire truck that responds to a call.

