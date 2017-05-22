Man sickened by nacho cheese in botulism outbreak dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - One of at least 10 people apparently sickened by nacho-cheese dip sold at a California gas station has died, health officials said Monday.
The San Francisco County coroner's office identified the victim as Martin Galindo-Larios Jr., 37. An online fundraising page that claimed to have been set up by his family said he was married and the father of two small children.
Authorities declined to release other information on his death, including when it occurred. Family members did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
California health officials say the illnesses appear caused by botulism carried in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.
In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said the container and cheese dip were removed May 5, and authorities believe the contamination poses no further risk to the public.
Botulism, a kind of food poisoning, can lead to paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.
Authorities said Friday that all 10 people sickened were hospitalized. Spokesmen with the state health agency said they had no immediate updates on the conditions of the nine surviving victims.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Lawyers in Bill Cosby's sex assault case this week hope to find a dozen jurors and six alternates willing to be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.More >>
Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against himMore >>
Bill Cosby has arrived at the Pittsburgh courthouse, where jurors will be selected in the sexual assault case against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has opened his first visit to Israel, one aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the region's dormant peace process.More >>
President Donald Trump has opened his first visit to Israel, one aimed at testing the waters for jumpstarting the region's dormant peace process.More >>
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has shut down the big topMore >>
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has shut down the big topMore >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is getting a firsthand look at the refugee crisis spilling over from Syria's civil war.More >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
President Donald Trump is appealing to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls "Islamic extremism" that's springing from their regionMore >>
Donald Trump has received a regal welcome by the wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president as he hopes to escape brewing controversies back home.More >>
Donald Trump has received a regal welcome by the wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president as he hopes to escape brewing controversies back home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>
President Donald Trump receives regal welcome by wealthy kingdom of Saudi Arabia on first trip abroad as president, hoping to escape controversies at home.More >>