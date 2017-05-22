JCPS Roundup: Special events mark end of school year for elementary students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and staff at Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School celebrated their annual fundraising campaign success for Norton Children's Hospital.

The school more than doubled its goal of $20,000, raising a total of *$48,000.

One teacher said at Monday's celebration that the fundraisers teach more than just core content.

"It shows that our kids learn more in the schools than just A-B-C, 1-2-3," Melissa Goldsmith said. "It teaches them how to be citizens in the society and the greater good. We can see the greater good in people."

As an incentive for students to raise money, the principal and another teacher were temporarily duct-taped to the school flagpole.

The school has raised more than $480,000 within the last eight years for Norton.



Junior League celebrates graduating 5th-graders

Members of the Junior League of Louisville assisted 5th graders at Carter Traditional Elementary School, celebrating their transition from elementary to middle school.

The students painted their handprints on a wooden bench outside the school.

The bench is a symbol of how each student is leaving a lasting impact on the school while also encouraging the students to go out into the community and make a difference.

Students learn about bicycle safety

Gutermuth Elementary School students got a lesson on how to safely ride their bikes this summer.

On Monday, representatives from Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness Center taught a course on helmet and street safety.

Following their lesson, the students got to ride through a course to apply what they've learned.

"We teach them balance, which is critically important when they're out riding on the streets," Norton spokeswoman Sharon Rengers said. "We also want to emphasize that they need to wear helmets on their head. They can prevent 88 percent of injuries if they have a helmet on their head."

The lessons are offered at other JCPS and Kentucky schools through the year, and are supported by the Children's Hospital Foundation.

