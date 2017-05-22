19 dead after suspected explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. (Source: Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (RNN) – Manchester Police say 19 people were killed after a possible explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, where pop star Ariana Grande had just finished performing.

About 50 others are injured, police said.

Officials are treating the deadly incident as a terror attack until they know otherwise.

"There were people pushing up the stairs, people obviously running, climbing over the chairs" trying to evacuate the concert, a witness told Britain's Sky News.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Police also detonated a suspicious device, which they said turned out to be abandoned clothing and not an explosive.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria were blocked, the BBC said in a report.

Manchester is about 260 miles northwest of London. The Arena seats about 21,000 people.

Artist BIA, who also performed, said in a tweet that she is OK. A representative for Grande said she is also safe.

GUYS WE ARE OKAY !!! THANK YOU WE LOVE YOU ?????? — B I A ?? (@PericoPrincess) May 22, 2017

