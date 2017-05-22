Fatalities at arena in England after incident at Ariana Grande concert, police say

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (RNN) – Manchester Police say in a statement that there are “fatalities” after an incident at the Manchester Area on Monday night.

Police said there were reports of an explosion, but there has been no confirmation of that report.

They are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Twitter images showed emergency vehicles responding to the arena where an Ariana Grande pop concert was taking place.

Network Rail said train lines out of Manchester Victoria were blocked, the BBC said in a report.

