Security guard gets into scuffle with grieving family at Kentucky hospital

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky family is furious after a hospital security guard allegedly showed them no respect when a loved one died.

A cellphone camera was recording the confrontation that ended in punches.

Relatives said they were still in shock over the sudden death of a 39-year-old family member. They said a doctor and supervisor told them they could come say their goodbyes four people at a time.

As they were switching out, Serena Alfaro claims the security guard at Georgetown Community Hospital grabbed her mother by the arm and tried to stop her from re-entering.

That's when she said her uncle heard the commotion and was forced to leave, leading to the exchange.

"I really don't think (the security guard) should be working in that environment," Alfaro told Lexington television station WLEX. "I don't know if he was having a bad day, but he should have a little remorse and respect for people that just lost their loved ones."

Georgetown Community Hospital said safety is always its top priority. Officials said they're saddened by the incident, and that they're still reviewing it.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.