Construction on new bypass begins in Shepherdsville

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Growing neighborhoods and warehouses will create a new intersection in Bullitt County.

But that also means road construction and all the growing pains that come along with that.

Construction of the Beech Grove Road Bypass began in Shepherdsville.

It will extend Old Ford Road to meet State Highway 61.

The project also will add turning lanes and a traffic signal.

The bypass project is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

