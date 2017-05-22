Dogs found in inches-thick feces at LaRue Co. home ready for adoption

Officials are now focusing on helping the dogs recover.

LaRue County investigators are talking to family members of the woman who was found dead.

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Several dogs that were rescued from a mobile home in LaRue County are now ready to be adopted.

Thirty dogs were removed from the home on May 5.

Sheriff's deputies found Mary Jean King, 68, dead inside the home.

Investigators said the home was filthy and had dog feces all over it.

Eight of the dogs have been nursed back to health and are up for adoption. They are being called The LaRue Littles.

Click here to learn more about the dogs and the adoption process.

