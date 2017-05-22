Mayor Fischer announces summer reading, cultural programs for students

Mayor Greg Fischer shared details Monday of summer programs local students can take advantage of.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the school year ending on Wednesday for JCPS students, it's time to make summer plans if you haven't made them already.

Among the fun things city leaders want kids to get involved with -- are the summer reading program and the city's cultural pass.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced details about both at the Newburg Library.

"During the summertime, if you're not using your brain, you lose the knowledge that you learned this year, and we can't be doing that right now, especially with everything you learned this year and what you will be learning next year as well," he told students and parents.

The Cultural Pass now provides free access to 38 arts and cultural institutions in WAVE Country -- for people 12 and under.

And the library's annual summer reading program is a free 10-week program with prizes for finishing books.

The Main Library will host the Super Summer Reading Kickoff and Cultural Pass Showcase on June 3.

