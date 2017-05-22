Webster Co. officials investigating case of meningitis

Webster County Health officials say they're investigating a single case of meningitis. Right now, no other cases have been reported.

According to the CDC, bacterial meningitis is most common in infants and teens. Vaccinations are typically given when kids are 11-years-old.

Officials with the Webster County Health Department couldn't tell us who was infected but did say they're only investigating that one case.

There are two types of bacterial meningitis. One infects the lining of your brain and spinal cord. The other infects your bloodstream. We're told both are very serious and potentially fatal.

Some of the signs and symptoms are fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and vomiting. Health Officials in Indiana tell us no cases have been reported this year.

"It goes back to basic hygiene principals. Coughing and sneezing into the crook of your elbow into a tissue and quickly throwing it away, washing your hands. Not sharing any of those things I just mentioned like the cups and silverware. But also, the toothbrush, lipstick, cigarette, tobacco product, the good basic, sound hygiene product principals will prevent you in the majority of cases from contracting Meningococcal disease." said Christina Carter. the Clinical & Outreach Director at Vanderburgh Co. Health Department.

According to officials at Deaconess, bacterial meningitis is the only state reportable meningitis.

