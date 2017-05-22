AP source: Magic hire Weltman to head basketball operations

By TERRANCE HARRISAssociated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Orlando Magic have reached for an unknown to fill the role of president of basketball operations.

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Magic have agreed to hire Toronto general manager Jeff Weltman to head up the basketball operations. The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced, said Monday night the two sides have agreed to a deal.

Weltman, who has also worked in the front offices of Milwaukee and Denver, comes to the Magic with no experience as head of basketball operations. He was the Raptors' vice president of basketball operations for four years before taking over last September as GM under team president Masai Ujiri.

Weltman will report directly to Magic president Alex Martins.

Weltman's first major hire will be to find a replace for Rob Hennigan as general manager after he was fired last month because he failed to put the team into the playoffs in his five years on the job. It had been speculated the Magic would pursue Cleveland GM David Griffin but with the hire of Weltman it seems unlikely that Griffin would make a lateral move.

Matt Lloyd, who has been the interim general manager since Hennigan was fired, is a candidate for the permanent job. He has been heavily involved in the upcoming NBA Draft where the Magic currently hold the No.6 overall pick.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.