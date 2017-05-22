'Somebody knows:' Police, neighbors seeking help in 7-year-old's death

A bullet hole is visible in a window of the boy's house on W. Madison Street. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

A juvenile was reportedly shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Micheshia Norment ran onto West Madison Street crying and yelling "Who shot my baby?"

Her 7-year-old’s blood covered her pants Sunday night.

Those cries for help are nothing new because the shootings aren’t either. Still, Monday, police begged for help in finding the person who shot and killed Dequante Hobbs.

"I'm asking for people to come forward," Lt. Emily McKinley said. "If this doesn't wake everybody up then I don't know what will."

Police said they believe a dice game in a nearby home led to an argument and the argument led to the shooting. Hobbs is a casualty of a stray bullet.

"They said he only had an hour to live but my baby lived for two and half hours so he fought for me," Norment said through tears Monday. "He always

said he had big muscles."

For 50 years, Donald Burton has lived on Madison Street, just three doors down from where Hobbs was shot and killed.

"It's pitiful, just pitiful and somebody knows," Burton said.

He said the neighborhood has fallen apart. Half the homes on the block are vacant.

In the past five decades, Burton said police have stopped coming by, and neighbors don’t talk about crimes.

"There's a lot of things the neighborhood itself could do," he said. "Police walked up and down the street and they got to know everybody in the hood.

Nowadays they ride by and they might wave."

Added Alexis Cooper, who has lived on the block for two years: "Someone has to know what happened down there."

Cooper also said Hobbs’ death should get people talking, but she’s not optimistic.

"Somebody wants somebody else to come forward until it's time to come forward," Cooper said. "We can only pray that they do."

Hobbs was eating a snack and playing on an iPad at his kitchen table, getting ready for the school year to give way to summer vacation when he was shot.

"Y'all took something precious from us: a baby," said Hobbs' aunt, Jackie Partee.

Police are hopeful the emotions around the case are enough to bring someone forward.

"Whoever did this, ya'll need to give yourself up because y'alls conscience got to be bothering you if you got any," Partee said.

LMPD is urging anyone with information to call its anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

