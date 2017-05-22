9-year-old girl back on dance floor after being struck by car on Broadway

Keeyauna Porter is on her way to a full recovery. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - A 9-year-old girl is back on the dance floor three months after she was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash.

In February, Keeyauna Porter was struck by a car as she was leaving dance class. The driver left the scene, leaving the 9-year-old girl with injuries that included a broken leg and a fractured skull. She was transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she spent weeks recovering.

"I don't know when I got out of the car," she told WAVE 3 News on Monday. "I don't remember nothing."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Added her mom, Ashlee Camp: "It was horrible. I never seen anything like it. Not even to imagine something to happen to my child."

Once Porter was out of the hospital, she worked nonstop to get the use of her leg back.

"You know it was sleepless nights, it was her crying, we crying together but she made it," Camp said.

Porter is back on the dance floor at F3 ENT Dance on Oak Street. She even won first prize at the mother-daughter dance at the Curtis Brown Memorial event in Wyandotte Park.

Her mom said Porter never gave up, knowing dance was her passion and that she was meant to move.

"Even with this car wreck, it didn't stop you from dancing," Camp told her. "It didn't do nothing but push you harder. Nobody can stop what God has for you."

Porter said she’s back stronger than ever and thankful to be back on dance floor.

"I'm happy that I'm still alive and I get to do my talent," she said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.