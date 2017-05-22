Ballard's Adell nearing decision time, go pro or go to college? - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ballard's Adell nearing decision time, go pro or go to college?

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School senior Jordon Adell went 2-for-2 on Monday night, with a solo home run, but his high school career ended in a 3-1 loss to Christian Academy in a 28th district semifinal. 

The Bruins star is projected to be a high first round in the Major League Baseball Draft on June 12. 

"I'm where my feet are and just moving one day at a time, but definitely excited to see what happens," Adell told WAVE 3 Sports. He has committed to play college basketball at the University of Louisville. 

