Ballard's Adell nearing decision time, go pro or go to college?

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School senior Jordon Adell went 2-for-2 on Monday night, with a solo home run, but his high school career ended in a 3-1 loss to Christian Academy in a 28th district semifinal.

The Bruins star is projected to be a high first round in the Major League Baseball Draft on June 12.

"I'm where my feet are and just moving one day at a time, but definitely excited to see what happens," Adell told WAVE 3 Sports. He has committed to play college basketball at the University of Louisville.

We'll have more on Adell and his impending decision on Wednesday night on WAVE 3 News at 11.

