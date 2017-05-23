Hasbro to hold first-ever convention for company's brands

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo the My Little Pony Equestria Girls Friendship Games Motocross Bike ridden by Sunset Shimmer, left, and Rainbow Dash is displayed at the Hasbro showroom at the North American Inter...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - From G.I. Joe to My Little Pony, toy maker Hasbro says it's holding the first-ever convention to bring all of its brands together.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company says its HASCON family and fan event will be held in Providence in September. Tickets went on sale this week.

Among those scheduled to participate are 94-year-old Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee, YouTube stars Dude Perfect, actors who have voiced Transformers and My Little Pony cartoons and Candace Payne, who became a social media sensation with a Facebook video of herself in a Hasbro-made Chewbacca mask.

The toy company has been venturing more into the entertainment industry in recent years, capitalizing on brands such as Transformers, G.I. Joe., Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering to move into films, TV and video games.

