EB I-275 reopens in NKY after emergency road repair

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally.More >>
LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond, after authorities reported he was arrested for allegedly gambling illegally.More >>