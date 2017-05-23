Latest Indiana sports

INDY 500-TOP SPEEDS

Chilton, Jones, Dixon post fastest speeds in Indy practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Max Chilton and rookie Ed Jones have turned the fastest laps in the second-to-last practice for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Chilton had a top speed of 228.592 mph Monday. Jones was second at 228.118. Pole-winner Scott Dixon was third at 227.165.

Points leader Simon Pagenaud had the fastest Chevrolet on the 2.5-mile oval at 226.998 as drivers worked on race-day setups.

Australia's James Davison also made his May debut. He turned 88 laps as the replacement driver for the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 car. Davison's fastest lap was 223.670.

Drivers will return to the track for the final practice Friday. The race is scheduled for Sunday.

The practice was stopped briefly after Oriol Servia pulled over with his car smoking.

INDY 500-DRIVERS ROBBED

Indy 500 winners Dixon, Franchitti robbed at a Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police are saying Scott Dixon's wife was not in the car when the Indianapolis 500 pole winner and three-time race winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

The police report lists three victims: Dixon, his wife, Emma, and Franchitti. Police spokesman Aaron Hamer clarified that Dixon's wife was not in the vehicle.

The robbery happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at a Taco Bell less than a mile from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Dixon had hours earlier won the top starting position for next Sunday's Indy 500.

Officers later arrested two boys, ages 15 and 14.

Dixon, who is from New Zealand, is the 2008 Indy 500 winner and a longtime Chip Ganassi Racing teammate of Franchitti, a Scot who retired in 2013.

INDIANA-JOHNSON RETURNS

Hoosiers guard Robert Johnson announces return to school

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Hoosiers guard Robert Johnson will return for his senior season.

The three-year starter made the announcement on his Twitter account two days before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

Johnson was one of four Indiana players to declare early for the NBA draft. The other three - forward OG Anunoby, guard James Blackmon Jr. and center Thomas Bryant - all opted to stay in the draft and are signing with agents.

The 6-foot-3 Virginia native has averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 98 games, making 87 career starts.

But this will be the first season Johnson hasn't played for Tom Crean, who was fired in March. Former Dayton coach Archie Miller was hired as Crean's replacement.

VIRGINIA TECH-HAZELTON

Virginia Tech adds transfer wide receiver from Ball State

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech has added some depth at wide receiver with the addition of transfer Damon Hazelton from Ball State.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Hazelton caught 51 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman last season. He started seven of 11 games.

Hazelton has already started classes at Virginia Tech and will be able to practice with the team this season and begin play in 2018 with three years of eligibility.

The Baltimore native had career highs of 12 catches and 102 receiving yards in a game against Toledo last season.

TIGERS-ASTROS

Peacock, Astros 1-hit Tigers to 1-0 win

HOUSTON (AP) - Brad Peacock and three relievers combined for a one-hitter and Jose Altuve provided the offense with an RBI double to lead the Houston Astros to 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Peacock was solid moving out of the bullpen to make a spot start for injured ace Dallas Keuchel. In his first start since September, Peacock allowed the lone hit and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings. He was lifted after walking Tyler Collins with one out in the fifth inning.

Chris Devenski (3-2) took over and pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win before Will Harris pitched a scoreless eighth. Ken Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 12th save to allow the Astros to bounce back after being swept by the Indians over the weekend.

Detroit's only hit was a single by Mikie Mahtook with one out in the third on a night the Tigers tied a season high by striking out 14 times. The team's only baserunner after Collins was Victor Martinez, who was plunked with one out in the seventh. But Houston still faced the minimum in that inning when J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play to end the seventh.

The Astros struck early against Michael Fulmer (5-2) when George Springer drew a leadoff walk before scoring on the double by Altuve to make it 1-0 with one out in the first.

DIAMONDBACKS-WHITE SOX

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Chicago White Sox 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) - Zack Greinke struck out a season-high 12 and came within one out of a complete game as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday night.

The ace right-hander gave up four hits and improved to 5-0 in his last six starts. The crowd booed loudly when manager Torey Lovullo walked to the mound to pull Greinke (6-2) after Jose Abreu's two-out double in the ninth.

Daniel Descalso hit a three-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot for the Diamondbacks during their sixth victory in seven games.

After totaling 24 runs in their last two games at Seattle over the weekend, the White Sox managed only Leury Garcia's solo homer against Greinke, who walked one in his third double-digit strikeout game this season.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-5) went five-plus innings, permitting five runs - four earned - and seven hits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.